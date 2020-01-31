Novel coronavirus 2019 nCoV) outbreak Emergency Appeal n° MDR00005

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support its membership to deliver assistance and support to communities affected or at risk of being affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with a focus on risk communication and community engagement, services provision and National Society preparedness. IFRC will work closely with National Societies in countries where transmission has taken place, and on preparedness measures for all countries. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

Summary of Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

As of January 31, 8,288 cases of 2019n-CoV have been reported globally with the vast majority identified in China (8,163). 171 deaths have been reported (all in China) with a case fatality rate of approximately 2%. Since its onset, the outbreak has spread to 21 countries outside China, primarily within Asia. Infections of 2019-nCoV have been reported in six countries outside of Asia Pacific including in Europe (Finland, France and Germany), the Middle East (United Arab Emirates) and the Americas (United States of America and Canada). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the risk for further regional and global transmission of the virus is high. The WHO declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30 formally recognised the gravity of the global threat posed by 2019nCoV and recognized China’s leadership and commitment to contain the outbreak, and called for greater global, regional and national efforts to prevent further spread of 2019n-CoV and to adequately respond to cases. According to various modelling the outbreak is expected to continue to spread geographically with the number of new cases rising rapidly in the next days and weeks.

As the vast majority of confirmed cases are in Asia, the IFRC Asia-Pacific Regional Office in Kuala Lumpur, through the IFRC country offices and country cluster support teams, has continuously monitored the situation while supporting National Societies in Asia Pacific to respond to cases in their countries, prepare for an outbreak and manage risks. The Red Cross Society of China has worked in close coordination with Chinese authorities, particularly in the area of risk communication. Since the onset of the outbreak, headquarters and branches have posted critical risk communication information on social media. The Red Cross of China is also running donation centres to receive domestic in-kind donations. The Japanese Red Cross Society has heightened surveillance and strengthened case management capacity in 91 Red Cross hospitals. The Republic of Korea National Red Cross has supported information sharing and contact tracing. The Philippine Red Cross, Thai Red Cross Society and Myanmar Red Cross Society have also heavily invested in risk communication by sharing prevention messages on social media. The Asia Pacific Regional Office convened a coordination call with Secretaries General of Asia Pacific National Societies to address preparedness measures.

The IFRC Secretariat in Geneva is coordinating global guidance, information sharing and support to its 192 members to be prepared and ready to respond as per their capacities and mandates, through its five regional offices in Asia Pacific (Kuala Lumpur), Africa (Nairobi), Middle East and North Africa (Beirut), Europe (Budapest) and the Americas (Panama).

Acting within their capacities and mandates to respond as auxiliaries to the public authorities in the prevention and alleviation of human suffering, National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have an important role to play in controlling this outbreak, both at the country and international levels. This is reinforced by Resolution 3 of the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (International Conference) in which States and the Red Cross and Red Crescent committed to tackle epidemics and pandemics together. National Societies can engage people and communities, online and offline, in promoting behaviours that reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting the virus, facilitate community understanding and acceptance of infection prevention and control measures, and help to prevent misinformation, rumours and panic. National Societies also provide psychosocial support to individuals and communities affected, as well as to caregivers, both in health facilities and in home-care settings. Lastly, National Societies can provide emergency social services to individuals and communities in case of quarantine or when health facilities are overwhelmed: Red Cross Red Crescent emergency interventions aim to ensure that basic needs are met and that the dignity of people affected is fully protected. The work of National Societies is supported by measures to protect their own staff and volunteers from exposure in the line of duty.

As the world’s largest volunteer-based humanitarian network, the Red Cross and Red Crescent can therefore play a unique role in reaching communities with these critical interventions.