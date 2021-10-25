Note to Correspondents: UN Peacebuilding Commission press statement on briefing by the UN Secretary-General on "Our Common Agenda"

Following a virtual meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission on “Our Common Agenda” convened by the Chair H.E. Mr. Osama Abdelkhalek (Egypt) on 22 October, with a briefing by the Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, the Commission issued the following statement:

The Secretary-General presented to the Peacebuilding Commission his report on Our Common Agenda. He highlighted the role of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture, and encouraged the Peacebuilding Commission to further support efforts to deliver on the promise of the United Nations Charter. He called on Member States to dedicate more resources to the Peacebuilding Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund, to enable these important instruments to meet the increasing demand.

Member States welcomed the opportunity for an interactive exchange with the Secretary-General on elements related to prevention, peacebuilding and sustaining peace of Our Common Agenda. They also welcomed the SG’s call for the Commission to continue to play a central role in supporting national peacebuilding efforts. They exchanged views on ways in which the Commission could contribute to discussions on relevant components of the Common Agenda, within its mandate, and they underscored the importance of ensuring adequate, predictable and sustained financing for peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

Full remarks by the Secretary-General can be accessed at: https://reliefweb.int/node/3785019/