Note to correspondents - on today's meeting in Geneva (11 November 2022)

The Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, met with a high-level delegation from the Russian Federation, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin, on 11 November in Geneva, Switzerland, with the agreed agenda for the consultation fully accomplished. They continued the ongoing consultations in support of the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the full implementation of the two agreements signed on 22 July in Istanbul.

The discussions updated on progress made in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilizers, including ammonia, originating from the Russian Federation to global markets. The UN team briefed on steps taken to facilitate payments, shipping insurance, and access to EU ports for grains and fertilizer, among others. The UN also briefed on recently issued General Licenses and shipments of fertilizer to developing countries’ destinations and its ongoing engagement with private sector and member states. It is anticipated that the first shipment of donated fertilizers will depart for Malawi in the coming week. The UN remains committed to address the global fertilizer market crunch where farmers, especially smallholder farmers from the developing world are priced out of production due to high inputs costs. The world cannot afford to let global fertilizer accessibility problems become a global food shortage, therefore the UN calls on all actors to expedite the removal of any remaining impediments to the export and transportation of fertilizers to countries most in need.