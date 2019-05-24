Note to Correspondents - Oslo conference on Ending SGBV in Humanitarian Crises

Note to Correspondents

States, the United Nations and the ICRC today concluded the first-ever international conference to end sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in humanitarian crises, in conflict and disaster.

The Governments of Norway, Iraq, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), with invaluable support from Norwegian Church Aid, hosted the international conference “Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises” in Oslo, Norway on 23-24 May.

The conference brought together SGBV survivors and specialists, members of 167 national and 76 international civil society organizations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, representatives from 100 nations, global leaders and regional and international organizations.

• Some 50 States, UN agencies, NGOs and others submitted written political, policy and best practice commitments. Many others outlined specific measures and political will to end SGBV.

• Several hundred commitments were made related to standards and legal frameworks, operational support, SGBV prevention and response services, leadership and coordination, and others which are specific to country contexts and areas of work.

• Particular focus was given to implementation of legal frameworks and strategies, as well as an increase in operational support to ensure that survivor-centered services, care and protection are available in all crises.

• Twenty-one donors committed US$363 million for 2019 and 2020 and beyond, including $226.2 million for 2019 only. In addition, generous unearmarked and core funding to humanitarian partners working to prevent and respond to SGBV, as well as funding to the Central Emergency Response Fund and country-based pool funds, was announced.

Oslo, 24 May 2019