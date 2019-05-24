24 May 2019

Note to Correspondents - Oslo conference on Ending SGBV in Humanitarian Crises

Report
from Government of Iraq, Government of Norway, International Committee of the Red Cross, Norwegian Church Aid, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Government of the United Arab Emirates, Government of Somalia
Published on 24 May 2019

Note to Correspondents

States, the United Nations and the ICRC today concluded the first-ever international conference to end sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in humanitarian crises, in conflict and disaster.

The Governments of Norway, Iraq, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), with invaluable support from Norwegian Church Aid, hosted the international conference “Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises” in Oslo, Norway on 23-24 May.

The conference brought together SGBV survivors and specialists, members of 167 national and 76 international civil society organizations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, representatives from 100 nations, global leaders and regional and international organizations.

• Some 50 States, UN agencies, NGOs and others submitted written political, policy and best practice commitments. Many others outlined specific measures and political will to end SGBV.
• Several hundred commitments were made related to standards and legal frameworks, operational support, SGBV prevention and response services, leadership and coordination, and others which are specific to country contexts and areas of work.
• Particular focus was given to implementation of legal frameworks and strategies, as well as an increase in operational support to ensure that survivor-centered services, care and protection are available in all crises.
• Twenty-one donors committed US$363 million for 2019 and 2020 and beyond, including $226.2 million for 2019 only. In addition, generous unearmarked and core funding to humanitarian partners working to prevent and respond to SGBV, as well as funding to the Central Emergency Response Fund and country-based pool funds, was announced.

Oslo, 24 May 2019

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.