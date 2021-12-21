Note to Correspondents: Joint Statement by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC)

The joint ECOSOC-PBC meeting, convened by H.E. Mr. Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the Economic and Social Council [Botswana], and H.E. Mr. Osama Abdelkhalek, Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission [Egypt], under the theme of “Promoting Durable Peace and Sustainable Development in the Context of Recovery from COVID-19”, welcomed ongoing efforts of the two inter-governmental bodies to promote coherence across the United Nations system and called for enhanced cooperation between the two bodies to continue to advance peacebuilding and sustaining peace and development efforts in line with their respective mandates, while recognizing that development, peace and security, and human rights are interlinked and mutually reinforcing.

Member States expressed concern about the continued negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising poverty and inequality, food insecurity, and persistent armed conflicts and terrorism on efforts to build and sustain peace and implement the Agenda 2030. They recognized the importance of full and meaningful participation of women and youth in peacebuilding.

They called for more action to promote vaccine equity, increase financing, and stressed the role of international solidarity and South-South and Triangular cooperation in addressing challenges related to COVID-19 and advancing long-term goals of economic recovery, peacebuilding and sustaining peace, while protecting the planet. They emphasized the importance of strengthening complementarity among financial instruments and called for enhanced partnerships with all relevant stakeholders, including regional and sub-regional organizations, international and regional financial and development institutions.