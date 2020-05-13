Not just hotlines and mobile phones: GBV Service provision during COVID-19

By Dorcas Erskine

This note provides a few ideas to a challenging problem of reaching survivors who cannot easily access phone-based GBV support. It is very much a living document given the evolving nature of the pandemic and may be adapted as more evidence, insights and lessons become available. It is intended to spark conversation in the hope that additional contributions and innovations from others will result.

Introduction

As countries across the globe struggle to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns are being raised about the effect of the pandemic on Gender Based Violence (GBV) in all countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A few of these concerns include:

Pandemic control measures are increasing vulnerability to GBV

Extended quarantine, and other physical distancing measures enacted to manage the pandemic, are feared to have increased vulnerability to GBV2 . Pre-existing gender inequalities and harmful norms, have combined with an increased exposure to abusers at home and economic shocks to create a potent mix for violence to thrive. An increase in reported incidents of intimate partner violence, have been reported in almost all countries affected by the pandemic.

Investment in GBV support services

Questions remain as to whether governments in their national COVID-19 strategies have considered the allocation of adequate resources for women and girls fleeing violence – including those who may be seeking alternative safe shelter away from home. Many GBV service providers found securing resources pre-pandemic challenging.

With the public health crisis necessitating increased investment in healthcare, there is a risk that funding for GBV life-saving support (including clinical management of rape, reproductive health and shelter services) - may be deprioritized3 or diverted, at a time when they are most needed. Additionally, fear of infection, and rising public demand for medical care, may potentially make accessing GBV support services (where they are integrated and are permitted to operate) in a healthcare setting difficult.