Norwegian Refugee Council Covid-19 Appeal

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is asking partners and supporters to contribute USD 100 million to its 2020 response to Covid-19.

The response, which aims to protect and assist 4.5 million people, will:

Reduce the spread and health impact of Covid-19

Help those most affected by containment measures meet basic needs such as food and education

Prevent violence, abuse and discrimination related to the pandemic

Our response will be continuously evaluated, adapted to changing circumstances and informed by mechanisms for organised feedback and advice from affected communities.

NRC’s response complements and is fully aligned with the UN’s Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP). Our appeal is included in the overall GHRP figure, and funding allocated directly to NRC will be registered as a contribution to the GHRP.

With more than 15,000 humanitarian workers in 33 countries, we are committed to stay and deliver vital assistance to those most in need during the pandemic. We are adapting our programmes so that we can continue our activities while reducing the risk that they contribute to the spread of the virus.

With support from many of our partners we have redesigned key programmes to respond directly to the pandemic. Our global provider of expertise, NORCAP, is working to strengthen the humanitarian response capacity to the pandemic at global, regional and national levels.

But more is needed. Displaced people are among the most vulnerable to the pandemic’s immediate health impacts. They are also likely to be disproportionately affected by the economic and other secondary impacts of measures designed to counter the virus’s spread. And finally, they are particularly vulnerable to violence, abuse and discrimination as a result of the pandemic.

There is no time to waste. We need to respond now – not only to the immediate public health emergency but also to the pandemic’s secondary impact on people’s basic needs and rights.