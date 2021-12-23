Norway to support humanitarian Climate and Environment Charter

Norway is one of the first countries to formally express support for the new Climate and Environment Charter for Humanitarian Organisations.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) took the initiative for the Charter, which has now been signed by more than 190 organisations. Norway is the third country to formally express support for the Charter, after Switzerland and the US.

‘In the years ahead, the changing climate will drive an increase in the number of humanitarian crises occurring at the same time. By supporting the Charter, we are recognising how important it is to reduce vulnerability and minimise the impacts of climate change on people. These are important elements of Norway’s humanitarian strategy,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

The Charter has been developed by and for humanitarian organisations. States and other stakeholders can also support the initiative. The Charter contains seven high-level commitments for humanitarian action in response to the current climate and environmental crises. You can read more about the Charter on the website The climate and environment charter for humanitarian organizations.

Norway is one of the countries that provides non-earmarked support for humanitarian organisations. This is intended to enable them to take anticipatory action ahead of natural disasters whenever possible. Norway is also one of the donor countries that have been leading the way by providing support for climate change adaptation and early warning systems. Climate change adaptation is a vital basis for maintaining viable communities in a changing climate, particularly in developing countries.

‘Green response is a priority of Norway’s humanitarian strategy and an important part of the ‘do no harm’ approach that is the basis of our humanitarian engagement. In the time ahead, we must look at how we can play a part in putting the Charter’s principles into practice and continue to reduce the climate and environmental footprint of humanitarian action supported by Norway,’ said the Foreign Minister.

The ICRC and IFRC have a network and national societies in more than 190 countries worldwide, and play a key role in the broad-based collective effort to make progress on climate and environmental issues.