Norway provides funding for UN Migration Trust Fund

Norway is providing NOK 15 million to the UN’s start-up fund for safe, orderly and regular migration, the Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund (Migration MPTF). Norway’s contribution will be used to protect vulnerable migrants and combat irregular migration.

The Migration MPTF was established to assist UN member states in following up the 23 objectives set out in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), which was adopted at the UN General Assembly in December 2018.

‘It is particularly important for countries of origin to establish well-functioning migration systems, including procedures for issuing biometric passports and other identity documents. This will help to reduce irregular migration, and is in line with the target of SDG 16 on the right of all people to a legal identity,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

The Migration MPTF is administered by the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office and is governed by a Steering Committee. A Fund Management Unit has been set up under the Secretariat of the UN Network on Migration at IOM Headquarters in Geneva. Funding from the Migration MPTF will be channelled through UN organisations, funds and programmes that are part of the UN Network on Migration.

‘This contribution to the Migration MPTF is a confirmation of Norway’s support for the objectives set out in the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. As one of the first contributors to the Fund, we have the opportunity to influence the focus of the Fund’s activities and seek to ensure that this is in line with Norway’s priorities,’ Ms Eriksen Søreide said.

The Fund’s activities will be grouped under five thematic areas. Norway’s contribution is earmarked for use under thematic area 2 on protecting the human rights, safety and wellbeing of migrants, and thematic area 3 on addressing irregular migration.