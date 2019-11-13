Norway and the Global Fund (March 2019)

A Smart Investment

In 2000, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria appeared to be unstoppable. In many countries, AIDS devastated an entire generation, leaving countless orphans and shattered communities. Malaria killed young children and pregnant women unable to protect themselves from mosquitoes or access lifesaving medicine. Tuberculosis unfairly afflicted the poor, as it had for millennia.

The world fought back. Norway had a leading role in this response. It joined with other governments, the private sector, civil society and people affected by the diseases to form the Global Fund.

Saving Lives, Transforming Livelihoods

Seventeen years later, Norway’s smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund have helped save more than 27 million lives. With contributions totalling more than US$1 billion as of December 2018, Norway is the 11th largest public donor to the Global Fund and the most generous on a per capita basis. In the last Replenishment in 2016, Norway pledged NOK 2 billion to the Global Fund.