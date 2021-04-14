NORCAP Annual Report 2020

Introduction

2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, both for NORCAP and the rest of the international community, but we proved ourselves adaptive and forward-thinking in facing up to them.

It is still too soon to say what the long-term consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will be, but there have already been far-reaching social and economic setbacks, many of which have hit the world’s most vulnerable people hardest.

Despite worldwide travel restrictions and limited health expertise and capacity in many locations, our experts have to a large extent been able to “stay and deliver” throughout the pandemic. Others have embraced the need to work remotely, tailoring their work to the new situation and improving outreach through digital training, coordination and capacity development.

Chief among the lessons we learned from our experiences in 2020 is the importance of building local capacity and making sure our activities are in line with communities’ needs and wants. This means designing programmes that better engage with the communities they are intended to benefit.

Most of our partners have asked for more expertise in these areas, particularly risk communication and accountability, to combat information gaps on Covid-19 which have led to misconceptions, rumours and contradictory health advice, and to strengthen local and national responses to increasing needs.

This has helped us re-engage our support for improved accountability and community participation more broadly. We began several initiatives during the year to better institutionalise and mainstream related work internally, and to prioritise and improve the targeting of our support to partners’ long-term needs.

Our role

We continued our strategic role in solving challenges in the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors in 2020, with the aim of better protecting vulnerable people’s lives and rights.

As one of the world's leading providers of expert capacity, we were committed to improving preparedness, response and resilience in humanitarian situations, and advancing the UN’s “new way of working” by strengthening links between humanitarian, development and peace efforts.

Through our work, we aim to:

Create opportunities. We promote more effective ways of working at the global level and in the field to reduce needs and create choice and opportunity for vulnerable people.

Work together. We develop partnerships and projects with national and international organisations and stakeholders. Collaborating in a coordinated and sustainable manner is the best way to reduce needs, risks and vulnerability.

Develop capacity. We provide experts to develop our partners’ capacity. They are well placed to identify and address challenges, improve collaboration and encourage innovative ways of working.

Read the full report at https://www.nrc.no/shorthand/norcap/norcap-annual-report-2020/index.html