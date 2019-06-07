07 Jun 2019

Non-State Conflicts: Trends from 1989 to 2018

Report
from Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (276.99 KB)

Rudolfsen, Ida (2019) Non-State Conflicts: Trends from 1989 to 2018, Conflict Trends, 2. Oslo: PRIO.

2017 and 2018 saw the highest number of active non-state conflicts since the end of the Cold War. Simultaneously, there has been a substantial increase in the number of non-state conflict casualties worldwide since 2014. This trend is driven primarily by the conflict in Syria involving the Islamic State. The rapid growth in the number and severity of non-state conflicts increasingly threatens the UN SDGs’ aim of promoting peaceful and inclusive societies.

Brief Points

  • Non-state conflicts between identity groups in Africa dominate the overall picture from 1989–2018.

  • The number of conflicts has increased in recent years, driven by fighting between rebel groups in the Middle East.

  • Formally organized groups such as militias, rebel groups, and drug cartels claim the greatest casualties worldwide, most of them located in Syria and Mexico.

  • The consequences for local communities affected by non-state conflicts are as severe as for conflicts that involve the state.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.