Non-State Conflicts: Trends from 1989 to 2018
Rudolfsen, Ida (2019) Non-State Conflicts: Trends from 1989 to 2018, Conflict Trends, 2. Oslo: PRIO.
2017 and 2018 saw the highest number of active non-state conflicts since the end of the Cold War. Simultaneously, there has been a substantial increase in the number of non-state conflict casualties worldwide since 2014. This trend is driven primarily by the conflict in Syria involving the Islamic State. The rapid growth in the number and severity of non-state conflicts increasingly threatens the UN SDGs’ aim of promoting peaceful and inclusive societies.
Brief Points
Non-state conflicts between identity groups in Africa dominate the overall picture from 1989–2018.
The number of conflicts has increased in recent years, driven by fighting between rebel groups in the Middle East.
Formally organized groups such as militias, rebel groups, and drug cartels claim the greatest casualties worldwide, most of them located in Syria and Mexico.
The consequences for local communities affected by non-state conflicts are as severe as for conflicts that involve the state.