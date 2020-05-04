Non-Aligned Movement Has Critical Role to Play in Galvanizing Global Solidarity to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic, Secretary-General Tells Online Summit

SG/SM/20072

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the online summit-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, in New York today:

I thank President [Ilham Heydar oglu] Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan for convening this meeting.

Our societies are being severely tested. COVID-19 has put the lives of billions of people around the globe in turmoil, inflicting grave suffering and destabilizing the global economy. It has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to shocks, and it has laid bare deep inequalities that threaten the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The only answer is brave, visionary and collaborative leadership. The scale and complexity of this crisis demand a coordinated global response.

We must recognize that not enough solidarity has been shown to the developing countries. They need massive support, both to address gaps in their health systems as they deal with the pandemic, and to deal with the social and economic consequences for their societies.

We must ensure that an effective response to COVID-19 reaches everyone, everywhere, and that equality prevails. With two thirds of UN Member States, the Non-Aligned Movement has a critical role to play in forging global solidarity.

We have three immediate priorities: to end the COVID-19 pandemic, to address its socioeconomic impacts, and to use the recovery to build back better and leave no one behind. We cannot afford to fall short on the aspirations of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

To that end, I reiterate the support of the United Nations for your efforts. I wish you a productive meeting.

