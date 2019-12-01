No Time to Lose: Detect, Treat and Prevent AIDS

Cientos de miles de personas continúan muriendo de VIH avanzado, debido a que todavía hay países sin equipamiento suficiente para detectar y tratar a las personas que padecen esta enfermedad en etapas avanzadas.AIDS related mortality remains high - 770,000 deaths in 2018 - and has hardly declined in recent years. This global trend is reflected in countries where Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) works and continues to witness high ongoing mortality. To achieve the UNAIDS target of 500,000 deaths in 2020 requires a focus on and a drastic acceleration of measures to decrease mortality. For this it is necessary to plan, fund and implement a package of care to prevent, detect and treat Advanced HIV Disease (AHD) or AIDS, as outlined in the World Health Organisation’s 2017 Guidelines for managing Advanced HIV Disease and rapid initiation of antiretroviral therapy.

This report, compiled by MSF, presents data from the AHD dashboard initiated by the HIV Advanced Disease Consortium (HIV-ADC). Findings from ongoing monitoring of the current status of AHD in terms of guidelines, funding and implementation in 15 countries where MSF works are presented: the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, eSwatini, Guinea, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nigeria, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda and Zimbabwe. While an increasing number of countries are addressing AHD in their national guidelines, progress has been slow, and funding as well as implementation of a package of care for AHD remains extremely limited.

The WHO AHD guidelines outline a package of care for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of AHD. Diagnostic tools include 4 point of care tests: CD4 count for diagnosis of AHD, GeneXpert MTB/RIF, Lateral Flow urine lipoarabinomanam assay (TB-LAM) and cryptococcal antigen screening (CrAG). Recommended treatment include 1st and 2nd line antiretroviral treatment (ART), tuberculosis (TB) treatment, fluconazole, flucytosine and amphotericin B for cryptococcal meningitis, antibiotics for severe bacterial infections, and chemotherapy for Kaposi sarcoma. Prevention consists of cotrimoxazole for severe bacterial infections, TB preventive treatment, and fluconazole for pre-emptive treatment of cryptococcal meningitis.

In MSF supported hospitals treating people with HIV, many present with AHD and mortality is high. The majority of patients have been exposed to ART and are resistant to first line antiretroviral drugs, requiring a rapid change of ART regimen. The use of point of care (POC) diagnostic tests has led to significant decreases in time between presentation to care and start of appropriate treatment for TB and cryptococcal meningitis at primary and secondary level, with anticipated benefits on mortality. Access to point of care diagnostic tests and treatment for opportunistic infections is extremely limited, particularly at primary health care level where the majority of patients initially seek medical care.

Seven of the 15 countries have included AHD in their national guidelines, and 5 countries are in the process of updating their guidelines. However, even when AHD is mentioned in guidelines, key recommendations might be missing. Seven of the 15 countries do not recommend CD4 count for diagnosis of AHD; seven do not recommend TBLAM and CrAg is only recommended in five. Four countries still recommend fluconazole alone for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis, a suboptimal option associated with high mortality and whilst six recommend the WHO preferred option of amphotericin and flucytosine, this last drug is still not registered and available in any African country. Isoniazid preventive treatment remains the only recommended option for TB in 11/15 countries, even if there are more promising options such as 3 months of rifapentine-isoniazid (3HP).

Initially, unfavorable market conditions, with high prices and lack of registration of certain commodities, and limited commitment from funders, might have contributed to the slow adoption of WHO AHD guidelines by countries. Funding of commodities for AHD has been sporadic. However, there have been significant positive changes. Global advocacy efforts have resulted in reduction of prices of key diagnostics, treatment and prevention tools (e.g. flucytosine, liposomal amphotericin B, 3HP, GeneXpert). In addition, initiatives such as the UNITAID grant for AHD implemented by CHAI in seven countries in Africa, and increased attention to AHD in the Global Fund and PEPFAR guidance notes should further stimulate countries to address AHD in their national guidelines, implementation plans and requests for funding.

This report calls on countries, donors and implementers to have AHD high on their resource allocation, policy development and implementation agenda within the HIV/TB response. The level of commitment and focus to end AIDS deaths must translate into national level plans and actions by countries to detect, treat and prevent AIDS among people living with HIV. There is no TIME TO LOSE!