"Violence against health workers has taken many horrific forms.\ The true extent of the violence remains unknown, as many countries, health facilities, and organisations do not report their experiences. Yet we need to remember that each incident is a tragedy in its own right and represents the loss of a family member and a colleague."\ said Christina Wille, director of Insecurity Insight, who guided the data collection.

2021 SHCC Report

Today, the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition released its eighth annual report, documenting the global incidence of attacks and threats against health workers, facilities, and transport around the world.

The report, "No Respite: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict," cites 806 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in 43 countries and territories in ongoing wars and violent conflicts in 2020, ranging from the bombing of hospitals in Yemen to the abduction of doctors in Nigeria.

Attacks -- including killings, kidnappings, and sexual assaults, as well as destruction and damage of health facilities and transports -- compounded the threats to health in every country as health systems struggled to prepare for and respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dataset

The full 2020 data cited in the report can be accessed via Attacks on Health Care in Countries in Conflict on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).

Factsheets

Factsheets and individual datasets are available for Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, CAR, DRC, Libya, Mali, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nagorno-Karabakh, Nigeria, oPt, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Interactive map

Explore this continuously updated interactive map to see when and where incidents have been documented.

COVID-19 related violence impacting health

A related report issued by Coalition member Insecurity Insight in March 2021 pinpoints an additional 412 incidents of violence against health, such as attacks on testing facilities and the targeting of health workers directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.