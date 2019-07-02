“No Mother Wants Her Child to Migrate” - Vulnerability of children on the move in the Horn of Africa (June 2019)

NEW STUDY ON REALITIES FACED BY CHILDREN ON THE MOVE IN THE HORN OF AFRICA

RESEARCH ON DRIVERS OF DISPLACEMENT UNCOVERS RISKS, REALITIES AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR CHILD MIGRANTS

(28 June 2019) A new UNICEF Innocenti study about children on the move in the Horn of Africa provides critical insights into the motivations driving child migration. The study titled: “No Mother Wants Her Child to Migrate,” reveals how children decide to move, their experiences during migration, as well as the legal systems in place to help protect them.

This exploratory research is the first in a series of reports about children on the move in the Horn of Africa aimed at improving understanding of the complex vulnerabilities and drivers of children on the move.

“This report represents an important shift towards placing children’s experiences and voices at the heart of the current global focus on migration,” said Ramya Subrahmanian, Chief of Child Rights and Protection at UNICEF Innocenti. “It underscores two important issues: that children on the move include internally displaced persons, refugees, migrants and returnees, and children move both with families, but also on their own, or separate from families in the course of their migration pathways,” she added.

The study draws on 282 qualitative interviews and focus group discussions with children and parents on the move. Data has been uncovered on problems encountered in transit and how responses can be improved. Interviewees included internally displaced persons, refugees, migrants and returnees.

WHY CHILDREN MOVE?

Recent assessments by IOM suggest that that there are close to a million internally displaced persons in Somaliland and it is estimated that approximately 450,000 of this number are children. In Somaliland, children are moving from rural to urban areas in response to poverty, persecution, disruption of families and/or human rights avuses, war and environmental conditions, such as devastating drought.

Other children choose outward migration, usually to Europe, in order to escape unemployment and lack of access to education. Tahriib, is an Arabic term describing the pattern of young people on the move in search of a better life. Children leave for various reasons and usually without the consent or knowledge of their parents.

HOW THEY MOVE

The study found that children and young people are usually facilitated by smugglers in their attempts to move. They are identified through their networks of friends who have either undertaken a journey themselves or know someone who has. Technology and social networks help provide information to children who want to move. The research revealed that smugglers and traffickers operate on a ‘go now, pay later’ basis which lays the foundations for children to endure harsh conditions, often denied basic provision (such as food and water), traveling long distances by foot or by crowded cars and boats.

All children on the move in Somaliland, regardless their particular struggles, face significant difficulties. The study reveals chidlren on the move are likely to be poor, undocumented and unable to access education or other services. They are also more likely to be victims of violent crime, including sexual and gender-based violence (GBV), abuse and exploitation - before, during and after they move. Those that make a move are likely to be held for random, beaten and/or abused to compel their relatives to pay And if chidlren leave without parental permission, which the study found is often the case, they can be arrested by Somaliland authorities internally and by immigration authorities abroad. Even once they’ve reached their destination children face long immigration or asylum procedures, uncertainty and discrimination.

CHILD PROTECTION: LEGAL SYSTEMS AND GAPS

The study found that the formal legal system provides critical protections to children, but that there are also huge gaps that need to be addressed. Child participation into rights-based best interests of children on the move should be considered. The study found that the lack of data on children on the move as well as social services to protect them hampers the ability to protect children on the move and makes it harder to compete with well-financed, organized traffickers. The report concludes that child protection services are failing to reach children on the move and more should be done to develop systems and services to respond to the needs of these children.

“There is a significant need for research to unpack this diversity and complexity to better understand how children on the move can be effectively protected from violence, harm and exploitation,” Subrahmanian said.

“UNICEF Innocenti is now expanding research to more countries in the Horn of Africa to better understand the needs and experiences of children, identify the gaps that they face in terms of services that most effectively protect and support them, and work to identify programming strategies that can address these gaps. We are working closely with country and regional offices to ensure that the research supports these efforts in a concrete and useful way,” she added.