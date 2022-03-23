No Fellows Programme This Year: Here’s Why

For the past four years, the Centre’s Data Fellows Programme has allowed us to explore new ideas and work with highly-skilled individuals who bring a fresh perspective. Their work has contributed to the creation of new workstreams, improvements to our products and services, and compelling data stories. As we started to plan for this year’s programme, we realized that our current priorities and projects require deeper engagement than a fellow typically has time for. We have therefore decided not to run the Data Fellows Programme in 2022. We explain our reasoning in more detail.

Read more on the Centre for Humanitarian Data.