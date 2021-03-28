No Education, No Protection: What school closures under COVID-19 mean for children and young people in crisis-affected contexts

Drawing from research and experience on previous infectious disease outbreaks and an emergent body of work from the current COVID-19 pandemic, this report highlights the primarily negative effects resulting from the combination of sudden school closures and restricted access to and availability of services, social networks, and other protective facilities for children and young people living in crisis-affected contexts. The consequences of school closures on education and child protection can be categorized into three principal areas:

Loss of learning and impediments to providing inclusive, equitable, quality education Negative impact on child well-being and healthy development Amplified child protection risks and harms experienced by children and young people