No-Code for Emergency Response & Coordination (August 2021)

Key messages

Think LEGO blocks. No-Code platforms enable non-technical users, or less tech-savvy people, to build applications and websites leveraging pre-built "blocks" through a visual drag-and-drop interface.

With No-Code platforms, non-IT people (citizen developers) can bulld solutions and create tools customized to each teams requirements, with little burden added to the organization. No-Code presents a real opportunity to empower your citizen developers.

No-Code can empower the projects, products and services that make an organization unique and one that adds value.

The humanitarian sector can leverage No-Code platforms to better and more effectively help those who need it most. During unforeseen crises, the platforms can allow for the rapid and scalable development of applications or websites.

With the growing decentralization of leadership and democratization of app development, No-Code presents an opportunity to the sector that will enable timely, efficient and effective action.

By 2025, 75 percent of the workforcewill be Millennials and 24 percent Gen Z.2 The implication is that much of the workforce will be predominantly more disposed to using digital tools in their everyday lives and more comfortable building something by themselves.

No-Code platforms can reduce barriers to entry (including in the disaster response sector), the overall cost for application development, and the time from concept to deployment.

No-Code allows for more intuitive and actionable interfaces rather than relying on the complicated spreadsheets that the average person might not fully comprehend.

Although often limited in customization, No-Code platforms deliver on scalability and security. These can be key factors during an emergency, allowing humanitarians to get straight to saving lives.

One must vigilantly consider the No-Code vendor they select. There are several important considerations such as cost, security, support, consistency, credibility and sustainability Ci.e. start up vs. well established).