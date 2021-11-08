NGO quotes in response to COP26 Adaptation and Loss & Damage Day

In response to today's announcement from the UK of £1m to support delivery of faster and more effective global humanitarian action, including in response to climate-related disasters, Cat Pettengell, Director of Climate Action Network UK (CAN-UK) said:

"It is time for the UK to get serious about finance for loss and damage, rather than constantly going back to the limited and already cut aid budget to finance every climate commitment. Enhanced humanitarian action - such as this £1m announced today - is important, but we are now living in the era of devastating climate change impacts and that demands a justice and solidarity approach to mobilise entirely new sources of finance at scale to address loss and damage for those least responsible for causing climate change. This is a requirement for success at COP26."

Tracy Carty Senior Policy Adviser -- Climate Change, Oxfam GB, said:

"While we welcome the UK committing new finance to help countries deal with the disastrous impacts of climate change, it's deeply ironic that on the day the COP focuses on Loss & Damage, the UK as host has earmarked just £1m for this.

"It's unconscionable to leave developing countries footing the bill for a climate crisis they did least to cause and progress on climate finance is one of the litmus tests of COP26. A test that at this rate, world leaders are at serious risk of failing."

Colin McQuistan Head of Climate and Resilience at Practical Action, said:

"This announcement made by the UK Government, the French Government, the IKEA Foundation and Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies is to be welcomed. However this will not unstick the issue of finance for loss and damage in the negotiations, as sadly it does not go far enough. This announcement makes some excellent suggestions to enhance humanitarian action, it's about making the humanitarian system operate faster, more efficient and more focused. But as we have seen when numerous climate events unfold, the humanitarian system is already the first to respond. Getting it to respond earlier will save more lives, but what is also needed is long term post event support. Support that goes beyond the humanitarian phase. When cyclone Idai hit Southern Africa millions of people were hit hard and the humanitarian system responded valiantly, but sadly this support quickly dried up as the humanitarian funds ran out. What is needed is long term support, support that remains after the humanitarian phase ends, support that addresses the loss and damage sustained, a comprehensive set of activities that provides a just transition for these impacted communities, a transition that allows them to thrive despite the escalating climate emergency."

