NGO Position Paper – Cash Coordination in Humanitarian Response - May 2018

This document presents an NGO position on cash coordination. It has been compiled from consultations with the Collaborative Cash Delivery (CCD) Platform, representing 15 NGO cash actors, and from a VOICE-convened NGO event held in Brussels in March 2018 which included over 30 NGO representatives and a working group session on cash coordination.

This position is in line with the recommendations made by the Global Cluster Coordination Group (GCCG), the IASC commissioned World Bank Report, ‘Strategic Note for Cash Transfers in Humanitarian Contexts’ and the CaLP commissioned Global Public Policy Institute (GPPI) paper on ‘Cash Coordination in Humanitarian Contexts.’

It has been shared across the memberships of ICVA, InterAction, SCHR and VOICE and received broad support.