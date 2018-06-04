04 Jun 2018

NGO Position Paper – Cash Coordination in Humanitarian Response - May 2018

Report
from International Council of Voluntary Agencies
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (531.24 KB)

This document presents an NGO position on cash coordination. It has been compiled from consultations with the Collaborative Cash Delivery (CCD) Platform, representing 15 NGO cash actors, and from a VOICE-convened NGO event held in Brussels in March 2018 which included over 30 NGO representatives and a working group session on cash coordination.

This position is in line with the recommendations made by the Global Cluster Coordination Group (GCCG), the IASC commissioned World Bank Report, ‘Strategic Note for Cash Transfers in Humanitarian Contexts’ and the CaLP commissioned Global Public Policy Institute (GPPI) paper on ‘Cash Coordination in Humanitarian Contexts.’

It has been shared across the memberships of ICVA, InterAction, SCHR and VOICE and received broad support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.