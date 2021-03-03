World
NGO Fora member engagement guide: Achieving active member engagement
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 ICVA
In 1962, in response to the post World War II forced displacement, NGOs came together to establish the NGO consortium ICVA. Since then, ICVA has grown into a diverse network of humanitarian NGOs operating at global, national and local levels. ICVA advocates for:
Principled humanitarian action;
Enhanced recognition of the vital role of NGOs; and
High-quality partnerships among humanitarian stakeholders.
Based on its 2019-2021 strategy, ICVA promotes and facilitates NGO engagement in the development of the humanitarian sector, with a focus on forced migration, financing, coordination and navigating change: cross-cutting issues.