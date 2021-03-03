World

NGO Fora member engagement guide: Achieving active member engagement

Format
Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 ICVA

In 1962, in response to the post World War II forced displacement, NGOs came together to establish the NGO consortium ICVA. Since then, ICVA has grown into a diverse network of humanitarian NGOs operating at global, national and local levels. ICVA advocates for:

  • Principled humanitarian action;

  • Enhanced recognition of the vital role of NGOs; and

  • High-quality partnerships among humanitarian stakeholders.

Based on its 2019-2021 strategy, ICVA promotes and facilitates NGO engagement in the development of the humanitarian sector, with a focus on forced migration, financing, coordination and navigating change: cross-cutting issues.

Related Content