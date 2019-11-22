22 Nov 2019

Next Generation Women, Peace and Security: Case Studies in Women's Inclusion

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 22 Nov 2019
In 2018, the N-PEACE initiative launched the civil society small grants component to strengthen civil society action in some of the most remote and isolated peacebuilding contexts in the above countries. The pilot awarded small grants to 21 civil society organizations which resulted in approximately 8,474 direct beneficiaries.

This inaugural publication of Next Generation Women, Peace and Security: Case Studies on Women’s Inclusion chronicles how women and gender activists from N-Peace are using social innovation to respond to ongoing conflict and peacebuilding contexts, whilst rising to address emerging conflict concerns. Touching on all four key components of N-Peace, their work is fortifying gender equality from grassroots to international levels.

