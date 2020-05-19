New Zealand provides $7m for global humanitarian response to COVID-19

The New Zealand Government is contributing $7 million to help some of the world’s most vulnerable people who are at severe risk of COVID-19.

The funding is going towards the United Nations-led Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID-19 which brings together the efforts of the United Nations, development banks and non-governmental organisations to mitigate the spread of the virus and respond to the health and socio-economic needs created by COVID-19.

The funding will be directed to crises where there is already significant humanitarian need, such as the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and those affected by conflict in Syria and Yemen.

Limiting outbreaks of coronavirus in these areas and communities is vital.

The GHRP also supports children to access emergency education and expectant mothers to deliver their babies safely and works to ensure people in need have access to basic food and shelter.

New Zealand is committed to helping reduce the impacts of COVID-19 across the globe.

If this virus continues to thrive in humanitarian contexts, individual countries’ hard work to control the virus will be undermined.