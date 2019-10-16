New UNDP–Sweden partnership will support governance, peacebuilding and resilience

New York, 15 Oct - Sweden and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have entered a US$19.3 million partnership to strengthen work on governance, peacebuilding, crisis, and resilience.

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) contribution to UNDP’s thematic trust funds will help build national capacities for conflict prevention and peacebuilding. It will also help build responsive institutions and support UNDP’s work in advancing human rights and rule of law.

“Sweden’s continued support is deeply appreciated as it increases UNDP’s capacity to deliver much-needed, tailored assistance to countries affected by fragility, crisis or conflict,” said UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner.

“UNDP’s on-the-ground experience has shown that addressing the root causes of fragility is critical to help prevent conflict and ensure that countries are more resilient if a crisis does occur.”

“Sweden is proud to work with UNDP to help build peace and stability through programmes that focus on inclusive politics, rule of law, security, and ensure justice systems are efficient and fair and support promotion and protection of human rights,” said Olof Skoog, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations.

With support from Sida and other partners, UNDP has helped restore governance and build reconciliation in crisis-affected communities of Ukraine, as part of the overall UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme. In Iraq, for example, UNDP, Sida, and other partners have helped lay the foundations for lasting peace, improved living conditions, and democratic development.

“UNDP uses a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in building community and institutional resilience,” said Asako Okai, UN ASG and Director of UNDP’s Crisis Bureau. “Strengthening accountable, transparent, and responsive governance institutions to deliver services and secure peace dividends through inclusive and participatory process is a core element of this offer.”

Sida’s contribution to UNDP’s thematic trust funds is in line with the UN Secretary-General’s Funding Compact and commitment to increase thematic funding in support of the SDGs. The new agreement with Sida will support the following:

“UNDP has a great potential and a most suitable role for improving and strengthening their work on peacebuilding globally. As the world is experiencing an ever growing number of conflicts during the last decade, UNDPs efforts within conflict prevention, rule of law and peacebuilding are vital to help to counterweight this concerning trend,” stated Carin Jämtin Sida Director-General.

UNDP is a leading implementer of prevention and peacebuilding programmes in crisis and fragile settings, including before, during, and after conflict. UNDP supports peace in close to 100 countries, from building institutional resilience to advancing inclusive dialogue.

