New tool facilitates greater transparency and coordination in COVID-19 financing

LOBNA HADJIBJÖRN HOFMANN

The challenges presented by COVID-19 have made aid transparency more critical than ever. As Co-Conveners of the Grand Bargain (GB) Transparency Workstream, the World Bank Group (WBG) and the Government of the Netherlands are working towards data-driven transparency to improve visibility and accountability of donors and organizations. Greater transparency can demonstrate how funding moves from donors down the transaction chain until it reaches the final responders and, where feasible, affected people.

Greater transparency is critical at the national level for accountability and for public trust in government, but also at the international level to enable a more coordinated and effective response by development and humanitarian actors. A greater level of data-driven transparency would enable the international community to better understand where assistance is being provided to ultimately take better-informed decisions about unmet needs.