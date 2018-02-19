New solutions in focus at the End Violence Against Children Solutions Summit

*As one of the currently 15 pathfinding countries, Sweden, was the first to host the 2030 Agenda for Children: End Violence Against Children Solutions Summit in cooperation with the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children and the WePROTECT Global Alliance on 14-15 February. *

During the Summit, both Japan and The United Arab Emirates made a commitment to become pathfinding countries, with Brazil expressing interest too. In addition, Japan announced that the country donated 6 million US Dollars to the Fund to End Violence Against Children.

Government ministers, youth delegates and high-level representatives of UN bodies, civil society, academia and the private sector from 67 countries attended the End Violence Against Children: Solutions Summit in Stockholm on 14-15 February 2018.

"Every country that has signed up to the 2030 Agenda has promised to achieve target 16.2: to end exploitation and all forms of violence against girls and boys. Violence against children is a disgrace, a disgrace that must be confronted with the full force of the global community. And this is not just something we wish or hope for – this is something we have promised," said Sweden's Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven.

Summit delegates presented and discussed good practices, concrete examples of legislation and collaboration, action plans that can be shared across the globe and new solutions – all with the potential to end violence against children.

"The purpose of this summit is to present and promote those solutions. But we also need leadership. Leadership in governments, in the United Nations and other governmental organisations, in civil society and in the private sector. I offer my leadership, and Sweden's leadership – but we need your leadership too. Let us all step up," urged the Swedish Prime Minister.

"The Global Partnership will continue to serve as a crucial platform for national government, civil society, academics, the private sector and international organisations to share knowledge and expertise on effective solutions to end violence against children. We need to keep learning from one another, support each other and accelerate action both globally and at home. The cost of inaction is simply too high. I believe that this summit has shown us what can be achieved if we work together to strengthen the rights of the child, by ending all forms of violence against children, supporting parents and building sustainable and equitable societies," said Sweden's Minister for Children, the Elderly and Gender Equality, Åsa Regnér.

The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children

The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, launched in July 2016, is a joint initiative by world leaders, UNICEF, WHO and others to promote international collaboration between governments, civil society, the private sector and other stakeholders to put an end to violence against children. The initiative is linked to the Global Goals of the 2030 Agenda, particularly to target 16.2 to end exploitation and all forms of violence against girls and boys.