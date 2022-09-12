New resource: Talking about mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies

The PS Centre has released an updated version of the guide ‘Talking about mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies’, originally published in 2020.

Words and images matter when talking and portraying the mental health impact of emergencies. It makes a huge difference if someone affected is portrayed as a passive victim suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders, or as a survivor experiencing common emotional reactions to a highly stressful and dangerous situations. This guide can help emergency responders, journalists and others talk about mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies promotes a community-based mental health and psychosocial support approach that reaches a large number of people. The aim is to facilitate and promote the natural resilience within individuals, families and communities. Download this resource to learn more about mental health and psychosocial support communication and response in a disaster setting.

More emergency related resources can be found in the resource library.

Download