New reporting mechanism for survivors of sexual violence and abuse in the aid workplace

Insecurity Insight announces the launch of a reporting mechanism for survivors of sexual violence and abuse in the aid workplace.

Sexual violence and harassment is a reality in the humanitarian workplace. Yet, sexual violence in humanitarian settings is rarely reported as a security or safety incident. We want to give survivors the opportunity to anonymously and confidentially tell their story. Our aim is to document the problem and to highlight where change is needed to create a safer workplace for all aid workers.

Listening to survivors

Our reporting platform gives survivors the opportunity to record their story. It may provide some survivors with closure and comfort. Reporting should be an empowering process kept in the hands of those directly affected. This reporting platform and associated materials have been developed in cooperation with survivors. The platform has purposely been set up so that survivors only provide the details they are comfortable sharing. Survivors who do not wish to share specific details, can leave those questions unanswered or blank. The ability to share and report is in the hands of survivors. Listen to Megan Nobert on reporting experiences of sexual violence and abuse.

Reporting through this platform will not result in an investigation – administrative or criminal. All identifying details, unless requested to be disclosed by a survivor, are kept confidential. Insecurity Insight will use the information to provide annual overviews of the scale of the reported problem. Survivors reports will help to improve data and our understanding where sexual violence and abuses occurs in the aid world.

Visit our website to find out more and access resources for survivors and their friends and family. Get in touch: info@insecurityinsight.org