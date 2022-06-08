A new peer-to-peer resource for humanitarian and development professionals from Concern Worldwide

Concern Worldwide has launched its new technical programme information resource for development and humanitarian practitioners.

Knowledge Hub makes easily accessible and searchable, the years of experience and learning that Concern staff and experts have gained practically and theoretically, through its work and provides peer-to-peer recommendations based on those findings.

The Hub is designed for a wide range of audiences; Concern staff and partners, donors, academic researchers, those working with international and national NGOs, local organisations, community workers and field staff to inform their own approaches.

“Knowledge Hub is Concern’s home for our evidence-based learning, evaluations, research, guidance, manuals, tools and programme updates from our development and humanitarian work,” said Finola Mohan, Programme Knowledge and Learning Adviser with Concern Worldwide, who is responsible for maintaining the Hub.

“It is for sectoral practitioners and peers that are looking for effective approaches and evidence of what does and doesn’t work in challenging and fragile contexts, and contains useful and practical content that informs enhanced programme quality and coverage.”

The Hub covers the topics of nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), livelihoods, education, resilience, equality, and emergency response, among others, and it is hoped Knowledge Hub will become a go-to resource, particularly in sectors that Concern has a strong reputation in such as hunger, WASH and livelihoods programming.

The Knowledge Hub is comprised of individual resource pages as well as the novel ‘landing pages’ where our approaches and models are explained in detail, with practical examples, evidence from our research, and guides and tools for practitioners. We also have landing pages for our Flagship Programmes, outlining key aspects of programme design, coverage and partnerships with donors and implementing organisations.

Content can be easily found via a smart search box and filtered by several categories on the Knowledge Hub home page, with over 300 resources available, dating back to the 1990’s. Materials are available in English, French, and a number of other languages.

Knowledge Hub is publicly available and can be found at www.concern.net/knowledge-hub

