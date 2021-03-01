New partnership to help vaccinate the most vulnerable

UNOPS and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance will work together to strengthen national health systems and support vaccination efforts globally.

Under a new agreement, UNOPS will support Gavi’s immunization mission and operations, including in their role as co-lead of COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

Vaccines are key to transforming lives and making the world safer for everyone. Making sure that vaccines – including for COVID-19 – reach the most vulnerable requires better health systems, supply chains and infrastructure. Grete Faremo - Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director

The agreement is a positive step towards creating the partnerships required to guarantee fair and equitable access to vaccines for every country in the world.

"Millions of children are still missing out on basic vaccines, many of them living in fragile settings. In addition, this pandemic is threatening to reverse the years of progress we have made," said Deputy CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Anuradha Gupta.

"Therefore, we must double our efforts to maintain focus on routine immunization as the most sustainable way to improve child health and strengthen health systems," she added.

UNOPS work will focus on health infrastructure, logistics and procurement to help improve the effectiveness and delivery of vaccinations, strengthen health systems and support more robust supply chains in hard-to-reach locations.

“Around the world, UNOPS responds to our partners’ needs in the most challenging environments, always with a view to improving lives and providing opportunities to those most in need," said UNOPS Director of Regional Portfolios Honoré Dainhi.

"With our key focus on implementation, we are well-placed to make our operational expertise available to Gavi to ensure that vaccines reach those most vulnerable,” he added.