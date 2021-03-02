New Map Depicts 412 Acts of Pandemic-related Violence and Threats to Health Workers and Services around the World in 2020

This new interactive map highlights 1172 attacks and threats against health workers, facilities, and transport around the world during 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed health systems to their limits and sparked widespread violence against frontline health workers.

Some 412 of these 1172 incidents were directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and response measures, such as the arson of COVID-19 testing facilities, the targeting of health workers on their way home from clinics, and violent responses to mask requirements.

The COVID-19-related attacks reveal a disturbing new dimension of violence against health care, which has in the past related primarily to attacks on health care amid armed conflict or routine health services provision.

Some 802 incidents in 2020 were related to ongoing wars and violent conflicts, ranging from the bombing of hospitals in Yemen to the abduction of doctors in Nigeria.

Developed by Insecurity Insight with support from MapAction and the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition, the Violence against Health Care Related to COVID-19 and Conflict Map and an accompanying research brief display information about attacks on health care drawn from credible media reports as well as reporting by intergovernmental organizations, states, and NGO partners. Access the user guide here.