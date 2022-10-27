New interactive data visualization dashboard exploring the Survey’s Global Violent Deaths (GVD) database

GENEVA---Are we on track towards peace?

This question is essential to planning, developing, and evaluating any peacebuilding project. Within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), states have pledged to 'promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels' (SDG 16). Target 16.1, commits all states to 'significantly reduce all forms of violence and related death rates everywhere'.

The new interactive data visualization dashboard---which is the Survey's digital contribution to Geneva Peace Week 2022---allows users to explore the content of the Global Violent Deaths (GVD) database which collates data on homicides and direct conflict deaths into a single 'violent death' indicator (not including suicides), dating back to 2004. This dashboard is an additional tool for stakeholders looking to assess the implementation of Target 16.1 and the progress towards a more peaceful world.

