New interactive data portal brings you closer to refugees and migrants

A new online platform visualizing data on the lives and journeys of refugees and migrants is now available as Mixed Migration Centre has launched “4Mi Interactive”. The portal also allows users to tailor the data to their specific needs and interests.

Refugees and migrants are arguably among the most affected by COVID-19 – but how exactly did refugees and migrants in Colombia experience the crisis? How did their access to health services differ compared to refugees and migrants in North Africa? What have the impacts of COVID-19 been on the use of smugglers in Asia?

To explore the answers to such questions and much more, Mixed Migration Centre (MMC), a part of the Danish Refugee Council, has launched a new initiative: the data portal, 4Mi Interactive.

Access the 4Mi Interactive data portal here.

Voices of refugees and migrants to fill information gaps

The information in 4Mi Interactive is based on interviews with migrants and refugees themselves. The aim of the portal is to bring the experiences of people on the move closer to practitioners, policymakers, and anyone interested in topics related to mixed migration. Users looking for data on specific topics, regions, or nationalities can also filter the data to match their interest.

“4Mi Interactive allows you to explore the Mixed Migration Centre’s unique primary data directly. 4Mi is designed to fill information gaps around mixed migration with the voices of refugees and migrants at the core,” explains Jane Linekar, 4Mi Global Coordinator at the Mixed Migration Centre.

About 4Mi

MMC began collecting data directly from refugees and migrants on the move in 2014, placing those on the move and what they say at the heart of MMC’s understanding of the mixed migration phenomenon. Its network of 4Mi monitors now extends from Asia to Latin America and operates (as of early 2021) in 17 countries. Monitors, who are often refugees or migrants themselves, each conduct more than a dozen interviews every month, spending around half an hour each time, asking respondents about their journey. Overall, the MMC has conducted over 75,000 interviews since 2014, and monitors are adding at least 1,000 new interviews each month.

Read more about 4Mi and its methodology here.

4Mi Interactive will initially contain data based on around 20,000 phone interviews with refugees and migrants on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, conducted by a global network of 4Mi monitors who often have refugee- or migrant background themselves.

A basis for evidence-based decisions

In the coming weeks, the Mixed Migration Centre will add more data to 4Mi Interactive, covering a full range of themes related to mixed migration beyond the pandemic. The hope is that the new data portal makes it easier for users to access the centre’s vast amount of data.

“We hope this tool not only increases peoples’ understanding of the risks and challenges refugees and migrants face but that it also provides humanitarian practitioners and policymakers access to the data they need to make evidence-based decisions prioritizing human rights of people on the move,” says Bram Frouws, Head of the Mixed Migration Centre.

The data is made publicly available for anyone to use, provided that the Mixed Migration Centre – DRC is credited.

If you have questions about the data, please contact the Mixed Migration Centre at info@mixedmigration.org.

About the Mixed Migration Centre

The Mixed Migration Centre (MMC) is a leading source for independent and high-quality data, information, research, and analysis on mixed migration. The MMC is part of, and governed by, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC). While its link to DRC ensures that MMC’s work is grounded in operational reality, the centre acts as an independent source of data, research, analysis, and policy development on mixed migration for policy makers, practitioners, journalists, and the broader humanitarian sector