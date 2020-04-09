New innovations map to strengthen the response to COVID-19

A Coronavirus Innovation Map has been launched by StartupBlink together with the Health Innovation Exchange—a UNAIDS initiative to leverage the potential of innovations to improve the health of all—and the Moscow Agency of Innovations.

The map is a directory of hundreds of innovations and solutions globally that could support and strengthen the response to COVID-19, helping people to adapt to life during the COVID-19 pandemic and to connect innovators so they can collaborate on solutions.

The map provides information on five categories: prevention, diagnosis, treatment, information and life and business adaptation. As part of the prevention category, for example, the directory highlights the Track Virus app, which shows where the virus has spread in Israel, and a test kit to detect COVID-19 developed by E25Bio that will be able to deliver results in half an hour.

The directory also shows ways in which people can get medicines without leaving their home—telehealth and home medicine delivery solutions will be just as relevant for COVID-19 as for the AIDS response.

The information category shows how people can get timely and accurate information about the crisis and innovations, while the life and business adaptation category shows how people can adapt by doing things virtually—in only a short amount of time, schools and universities have switched to e-learning and home offices have replaced onsite offices.

The map is designed to provide information to government officials, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and others to support the response to COVID-19 and address the pandemic and its impact.

“We are facing a challenge like never before and we need to work together to bring the best of ideas to beat the virus. The Coronavirus Innovation Map aims to provide a platform for innovators, every one of us, to collaborate and engage with the response,” said UNAIDS Director of the Office of Innovation, Pradeep Kakkattil.

“You can share ideas on the platform or reach out to innovators through the platform. We have seen a number of existing tools and innovations already being repurposed for COVID-19 with great success and believe that the platform will help bring new solutions faster into the hands of those at the forefront of the response,” added Eli David, CEO of StartupBlink

Over 500 innovations have already been received on the platform and the Health Innovation Exchange will produce a report on shortlisted innovations to be shared with country partners for the COVID-19 response.