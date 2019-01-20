20 Jan 2019

New financing partnerships for humanitarian impact

Report
from ODI - Humanitarian Policy Group
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

Barnaby Willitts-King, Roshni Assomull, John Bryant, Clare McCartney, Tej Dhami and Dominic Llewellyn with Sarah Adamczyk

The humanitarian system and its financing are under immense pressure from ongoing crises affecting over 200 million people in Syria, Yemen, South Sudan and beyond. While traditional donors – governments, foundations and private funders – are increasing their grant funding to traditional emergency responders such as the UN, Red Cross Movement and NGOs, the gap between needs and funding continues to grow – in 2018 only 58.5% of requested funding needs were covered.

Beyond current reform efforts to make crisis funding faster, more consistent and more cost-effective, there is a sense that we need to move from grant-making to using a wider range of financial tools – and private finance has a part to play in new partnerships where grant funding can leverage investment finance.

There is growing interest from the capital markets in investing in so-called ‘frontier markets’, where risks have traditionally been perceived as too high, as well as increased awareness of the need to incorporate a social return alongside a potentially reduced market return.

There’s also an appetite among traditional donors and foundations to explore different uses of grant funding to attract greater capital input from investors. New partnerships and financial instruments from across the philanthropic–commercial spectrum could be used to address the challenges facing humanitarian financing. This has become known as innovative financing, or humanitarian investing.

This report, written in partnership with Numbers for Good and supported by the IKEA Foundation, explores the opportunities for and limitations of innovative financing, and makes linked sets of recommendations regarding how to increase investment, and where to invest.

Read the report on ODI-HPG

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.