New expansion brings ACLED to full global coverage

2 February 2022: The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) has now achieved global real-time coverage with a final geographic expansion to Canada, Oceania, Antarctica, and all remaining small states and territories. The expansion adds a total of more than 30 new countries and territories to the dataset and over 3,000 political violence and protest events spanning back to the start of 2021. With this data release, ACLED has officially extended real-time coverage to the entire world, bringing the full dataset to more than 1.3 million individual events globally.

“ACLED began as a PhD project covering six central African states and it has since grown into the most trusted source for real-time data and analysis on conflict and instability around the world,” said Professor Clionadh Raleigh, Executive Director at ACLED. “We are a team of nearly 200, covering sources reporting in over 100 languages, on events ranging from peaceful protests to bombing campaigns. Full global coverage opens the door to innovative analysis and programming for ACLED, our partner organizations, and our wider user community. These data demonstrate the variation in violent actors and forms of disorder, and create new opportunities for early warning and preventive action. ACLED’s geographic expansion has shown that no country is immune to the risks of violence and instability, and we now have a shared, fully global resource that can help researchers, practitioners, and policymakers working to reduce these risks in real time.”

ACLED’s mission is to bring clarity to crisis. By making reliable, global, real-time conflict data openly accessible, we strive to provide the tools necessary to support the critical efforts of our users around the world to better understand, monitor, and ultimately mitigate the threat of violence.

Achieving global coverage and making the dataset freely available to the public would not be possible without the invaluable contributions of ACLED’s partners. Their continued support ensures that ACLED data will remain free and accessible for years to come.