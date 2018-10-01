01 Oct 2018

New EWARN Handbook to enhance quality of epidemiological surveillance in humanitarian emergencies

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 27 Sep 2018 View Original
© WHO
Workshop participants discuss group work on EWARN performance benchmarks
© WHO

27 September 2018 - From 17 to 20 September, 30 health professionals from 7 countries met in Beirut, Lebanon, to discuss and improve data collection, analysis and reporting for Early Warning Alert and Response Network (EWARN) in humanitarian emergencies. EWARN, an early warning surveillance system for humanitarian emergencies, has played a critical role in countries like Somalia and Yemen, by improving early detection and effective monitoring of cholera and diphtheria outbreaks. Each of the 7 represented countries in the workshop has implemented the EWARN system in humanitarian crisis affected settings.

During the workshop, participants reviewed findings of the recently concluded landscape analysis of EWARN systems in the region and identified minimum best practice and standards that should be adopted as “benchmarks” for the EWARN systems performance. Participants also reviewed and agreed on the contents of weekly EWARN epidemiological bulletins.

Finally, a key workshop objective was the introduction of the Epidemiological Analysis Handbook for EWARN. Participants received training on how to use the Handbook, which was recently developed by the Infectious Hazard Management (IHM) unit at WHO’s regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), to improve the quality of EWARN data analysis, interpretation and reporting in the Region.

Dr Mamunur Malik, Manager of the IHM unit at EMRO, said: “Implementing EWARN and ensuring that it can detect outbreaks on time, remains one of the primary responsibilities of WHO in public health emergencies. The new epidemiological data analysis manual will help to get high quality, up-to-date epidemiological information into the hands of decision makers and public health actors. With solid data at their fingertips, they will be in a much better position to guide epidemic prevention and control efforts for emergency-affected populations.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.