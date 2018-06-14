14 Jun 2018

New EU reception conditions directive step forward in protecting children

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 14 Jun 2018

Today the European Parliament, Council and Commission provisionally agreed on a new reception conditions directive as part of the Common European Asylum System. The directive sets out the standards for reception of asylum-seekers all EU member states should achieve. It is key to ensure that asylum-seeking children are safe and protected as soon as they arrive.

‘We would like to congratulate European Parliament Rapporteur Sophie in ‘t Veld and her team for all the hard work done in the last few months to ensure the best possible outcome for children’ says Ester Asin, EU Director of Save the Children, ‘despite the challenging context she managed to include important – and sometimes life-saving – provisions on access to education and protection of unaccompanied children. We regret that the rapporteur’s original proposal to ban child detention did not make the final version. We don’t believe detention can ever be in a child’s best interests but welcome the emphasis on the use of adequate alternatives for detention, also for families with children.’

‘Amid all the political turmoil related to migration, this shows that with a lot of expertise and some goodwill, the EU can still promote an effective asylum system that continues to uphold fundamental rights.’

