New Earth imagery platform aims to tackle global challenges including disasters

Radiant Earth Foundation announced that it will release a new, open Earth imagery platform to assist the global development community to tackle a range of challenges including disasters.

The platform’s overall goal is to change the way humanitarian aid workers, policymakers, researchers, journalists, and others use satellite images to understand and serve their communities. From understanding the scale of natural disasters to supporting Ebola outbreak responses, the satellite data can measure global changes in near real time, leading to better-informed interventions and investments from both the public and private sectors.

Radiant Earth Foundation says that that the current growing market for Earth observation data is highly fragmented and often cost-prohibitive for NGOs, multilateral organizations, government agencies, and others focused on social entrepreneurship. The non-profit organization says that its platform is the first of its kind to offer instant, secure, and free access to Earth observation data on the cloud and help the global development community apply the data to real-world problems.

“As global threats like climate change rapidly grow, observation systems and analytical technologies such as machine learning allow us to analyse landscapes and communities at a scale that was previously impractical and inaccessible to global development practitioners,” said Anne Hale Miglarese, founder and CEO of Radiant Earth Foundation.

The platform’s open Application Programming Interface (API) also allows users to integrate non-imagery data, including air quality, population, and weather statistics.

During its beta phase, Radiant Earth Foundation served more than 100 organizations including the World Bank and developed “use cases” that will be made available to the public at large.

Radiant Earth Foundation’s new platform is now available to the public at app.radiant.earth through secure self sign-up or integrated social sign-on via Twitter, Facebook, GitHub, or Google accounts.

Radiant Earth Foundation

Radiant Earth Foundation is a non-profit organization which aims to aggregate the world’s open Earth imagery and then make it available to the global development community. It works with partners including NASA, the European Space Agency, the Group on Earth Observations, the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data as well as private companies to bring together “billions of dollars’ worth” of satellite imagery and then make it available to the global development community.

The organization’s open technology platform encourages users to discover and analyse the vast resources of Earth imagery to improve decision-making as well as finding new solutions and innovations to benefit society.

Radiant Earth Foundation also provides education on the use of satellite imagery. It offers an integrated community development programme to provide guidance on the use of Earth imagery, geospatial datasets, and tools.

This article was contributed by Jack Kavanagh, UN Online Volunteer mobilized through www.onlinevolunteering.org.