A network meta-analysis of psychosocial interventions for refugees and asylum seekers with PTSD

Giulia Turrini, Federico Tedeschi, Pim Cuijpers, Cinzia Del Giovane, Ahlke Kip, Nexhmedin Morina, Michela Nosè, Giovanni Ostuzzi, Marianna Purgato, Chiara Ricciardi, Marit Sijbrandij, Wietse Tol, Corrado Barbui

Correspondence to Dr Giulia Turrini; giulia.turrini@univr.it

Abstract

Introduction Refugees and asylum seekers are vulnerable to common mental disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Using a network meta-analysis (NMA) approach, the present systematic review compared and ranked psychosocial interventions for the treatment of PTSD in adult refugees and asylum seekers.

Methods Randomised studies of psychosocial interventions for adult refugees and asylum seekers with PTSD were systematically identified. PTSD symptoms at postintervention was the primary outcome. Standardised mean differences (SMDs) and ORs were pooled using pairwise and NMA. Study quality was assessed with the Cochrane Risk of Bias (RoB) tool, and certainty of evidence was assessed through the Confidence in Network Meta-Analysis application.

Results A total of 23 studies with 2308 participants were included. Sixteen studies were conducted in high-income countries, and seven in low-income or middle-income countries. Most studies were at low risk of bias according to the Cochrane RoB tool. NMA on PTSD symptoms showed that cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) (SMD=−1.41; 95% CI −2.43 to −0.38) and eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) (SMD=−1.30; 95% CI −2.40 to −0.20) were significantly more effective than waitlist (WL). CBT was also associated with a higher decrease in PTSD symptoms than treatment as usual (TAU) (SMD −1.51; 95% CI −2.67 to −0.36). For all other interventions, the difference with WL and TAU was not significant. CBT and EMDR ranked best according to the mean surface under the cumulative ranking. Regarding acceptability, no intervention had less dropouts than inactive interventions.

Conclusion CBT and EMDR appeared to have the greatest effects in reducing PTSD symptoms in asylum seekers and refugees. This evidence should be considered in guidelines and implementation packages to facilitate dissemination and uptake in refugee settings.

Key questions

What is already known?

Research suggests that psychosocial interventions are effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related symptoms in individuals who were exposed to traumatic events.

Existing systematic reviews and meta-analyses using standard pairwise meta-analytical approaches do not allow comparison of each active intervention against others, making it impossible to evaluate the comparative efficacy of existing psychosocial interventions.

This leads to uncertainty on which intervention should be considered first choice.

What are the new findings?

This is the first a network meta-analysis that compared and ranked psychosocial interventions for the treatment of PTSD in adult asylum seekers and refugees.

What do the new findings imply?