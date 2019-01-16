The Netherlands Contributes One Million Euros to the Electoral Observation Missions of the OAS in 2019

The Organization of American States (OAS) today received a contribution of one million euros from the Netherlands to finance the electoral observation missions that the hemispheric body will deploy this year.

The Permanent Observer of the Netherlands to the OAS and Ambassador to the United States, Henne Schuwer, highlighted the transparency and the high technical level of the OAS electoral missions. "Elections are a basic right of any democracy, the basic right given to its people to express in freedom their will to be governed by the people they elect, and I think the OAS Electoral Missions therefore are very important," said Ambassador Schuwer.

For his part, Secretary General Almagro highlighted the commitment of the Netherlands to democracy and thanked them for their support for the OAS programs in Latin America and the Caribbean. "This contribution makes the Netherlands one of the most generous donors to the Electoral Observation Missions of the OAS, a group that includes more than 20 member states and permanent observers, and is of critical importance," added Almagro.

Since 1962, the OAS has deployed more than 260 electoral missions in 28 member states.

Reference: FNE-95677