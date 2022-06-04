The Netherlands and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (June 2022)

Twenty years of partnership between the Netherlands and the Global Fund have played an important role in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria and in building a healthier, safer and more equitable world.

Ending AIDS, TB and malaria

Health investments through the Global Fund have saved more than 44 million lives, strengthening entire communities and addressing inequalities.

Since the Global Fund was established in 2002, the annual death rate across the three diseases has fallen by over half (56%) in countries where we invest.

Our partnership

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since its inception. With contributions totaling €1.09 billion to date, it is the 10th-largest public donor to the Global Fund. These investments have had a major impact not only in terms of lives saved, but also in breaking down gender and human rights-related barriers to health, supporting the inclusion of marginalized groups in decision-making structures and building resilient and sustainable systems for health.

The Netherlands pledged €183 million for 2020-2022, including €27 million through the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism, supporting the scale-up of diagnostics, treatment (including medical oxygen) and critical elements of health systems. The Dutch government is represented on the Global Fund’s Board and is a dynamic contributor in shaping governance policies, especially those that support better investments for key populations, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and human rights.

Reducing poverty and social inequality is one of the overarching Dutch development cooperation policy goals. The Netherlands has also committed to the development of a Dutch Global Health Strategy and to the elimination of HIV and TB by 2030. Dutch community and civil society partners also play a crucial role in advocating for better health outcomes for all.