Net-A-Porter Partners with Gabriela Hearst for Two Week Handbag Initiative to Benefit Save the Children

June 29, 2020 -- NET-A-PORTER partners with Gabriela Hearst for an exclusive two week handbag initiative, to benefit Save the Children's global relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The initiative will coincide with the global launch of the "BAEZ", the latest in the line of the Gabriela Hearst handbag collections. The new style bag will be available alongside the iconic NINA, DEMI, and DIANA bags and the hand knitted cashmere crossover shoulder bags for a limited two-week period on NET-A-PORTER from June 29th.

The BAEZ bag features a turnlock closure and signature rose gold hardware. The versatile opening gently unfolds and can be worn folded or styled as a small tote. The BAEZ was introduced on the runway for the Spring Summer 2020 collection and is made of smooth Italian nappa leather.

NET-A-PORTER and Gabriela Hearst will donate 20% of all net proceeds from handbag sales to Save the Children's global Coronavirus Response Fund. Funds raised will go to keeping kids in the U.S. and around the world healthy, educated and protected during the COVID-19 crisis. Save the Children is working with communities in more than 110 countries to provide food, learning resources, healthcare, hygiene information and training to reduce the spread of the virus and keep children safe in their homes and communities.

"The only way to navigate through a Covid-19 post-world is with values, purpose and substance. Any company or individual in the position to help has the duty to do so." -- Gabriela Hearst, Creative Director

"We are honoured to be partnering with Gabriela Hearst on our next initiative together, donating 20% of the profits to Save the Children's global relief effort, with funds helping to keep children around the world healthy, educated and protected during this uncertain time. This June will be the third time we are bringing Gabriela's most sought-after bags to the NET-A-PORTER customer, including the launch of 'BAEZ' which we predict will be the ultimate investment style for years to come." -- Elizabeth von der Goltz, Global Buying Director, NET-A-PORTER

*"Save the Children is grateful to Gabriela Hearst and NET-A-PORTER for this exciting new collaboration, which will raise much-needed funds for our COVID-19 relief efforts. As the Coronavirus has spread around the globe, children's lives have been upended. Hundreds of millions of children are now out of school. Faced with school closures, social restrictions and - for many - a loss of family income, children are struggling to cope with the new normal. But by scaling up our programs in the United States and elsewhere, Save the Children is helping to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable children around the world.**" - Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children. ***