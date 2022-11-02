The need for standardised methods of data collection, sharing of data and agency coordination in humanitarian settings

Aisha Shalash, Niveen M E Abu-Rmeileh, Dervla Kelly, Khalifa Elmusharaf

Abstract

Humanitarian crises and emergencies are prevalent all over the world. With a surge in crises in the last decade, humanitarian agencies have increased their presence in these areas. Initiatives such as the Sphere Project and the Minimum Initial Service Package known as MISP were formed to set standards and priorities for humanitarian assistance agencies. MISP was initiated to coordinate and standardise data and collection methods and involve locals for programme sustainability. Developing policies and programmes based on available data in humanitarian crises is necessary to make evidence-based decisions. Data sharing between humanitarian agencies increases the effectiveness of rapid responses and limits duplication of services and research. In addition, standardising data collection methods helps alleviate the risk of inaccurate information and allows for comparison and estimates among different settings. Big data is a new collection method that can help assemble timely data if resources are available and turn the data into information. Further research on setting priority indicators for humanitarian situations can help guide agencies to collect quality data.

