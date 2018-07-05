Need know-how on water and sanitation management in humanitarian crises situations?

SSWM.infohttp://www.sswm.info/ is the world's largest and most heavily visited knowledge database on sustainable sanitation and water management on earth. Our toolbox on Sustainable Sanitation and Water Management sswm.info is curated for practitioners, simple to use and free.

We have recently launched a new collection of hands-on-tools in humanitarian crises on sanitation and water management, designed as a portfolio of practical information, instructions & best practices for locals and humanitarian aid workers. The tools are available in English and Arabic. The portfolio comprises over 170 tools relevant to the humanitarian context, divided into sections by applicable situations. The tools cover both hardware and software approaches and aim to support practitioners in planning, implementing and sustaining water, sanitation and hygiene promotion interventions in different settings of humanitarian intervention (such as Camps, Prolonged Encampments, Rural Settings and Urban Settings). The geographic focus of these tools is the Middle East, but it is also applicable in other humanitarian contexts. Check it outhttps://sswm.info/perspective/humanitarian-crises-perspective. It's free and always will be!

