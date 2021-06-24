Near East and North Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2020: Enhancing Resilience of Food Systems in the Arab States

Forewords

The 2020 Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition in the Near East and North Africa (NENA) Region provides an update on regional progress towards two targets of Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2):

Target 2.1, ending hunger and achieving food security; and Target 2.2, on ending all forms of malnutrition. It is the result of collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

This report examines data available prior to the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the region and the world in 2020. By 2019, the Arab Region was already off track to achieve hunger and nutrition-related SDG targets by 2030. In fact, after good progress during past decades, since 2015-17 the number of undernourished people in the region has been increasing steadily. In 2019, the number of hungry people stood at 51.4 million, or 12.2 percent of the region’s population.

If such trends continue, even ignoring the potential impact of Covid-19, the number of undernourished in the region will exceed 75 million people by 2030.

The report also highlights that in 2019 nearly one-third of the region’s population, 137 million people, did not have regular access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food. Food insecurity, affecting diet quality and quantity, poses significant challenges to achieving global nutrition targets.

Many countries in the region still show high levels of stunting and overweight in children under 5 years of age. Though there are insufficient data to establish clear childhood malnutrition indicators in all countries, 2019 trends indicated that only a few countries are likely to meet the SDG targets for 2030 on stunting (3 out of 22) and wasting (7 out of 22), while none are on track to fulfil the WHA (World Health Assembly) targets for 2025.

Furthermore, no country in the region is on track to meet 2025 WHA targets for anaemia in women of reproductive age or adult obesity.

The above trends in hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition have largely been driven by conflict and violence in the region as well as the lack of capacity for current food systems to support healthy diets. Food security and nutrition prospects in the region are likely to worsen in view of the overwhelming economic disruptions caused by Covid-19, which has generated rising numbers of vulnerable people with limited access to healthy, balanced diets. Given the large disparities among Arab Region countries in terms of their economic and political situation, as well as resilience capacities, Covid-19 has had varied impacts on food security and nutrition. Countries with fragile economies and those in protracted crisis are the worst affected.