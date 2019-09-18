NDC Global Outlook Report 2019 - The Heat is On: Taking Stock of Global Climate Ambition

Executive summary

The Paris Agreement faces its first major test in 2020 against the backdrop of a worrying growth in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since the adoption of the landmark agreement in 2015. Promising signs of ambition are emerging from all corners of the globe, but far more is needed to limit emissions and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change.

Most governments are currently prioritizing one of two complementary approaches for addressing climate change in the lead-up to 2020. This is according to a joint analysis by UNDP and UNFCCC which took the world’s pulse on ambition and provides the most comprehensive review to date of intentions for 2020. Some are revising climate plans previously submitted under the Paris Agreement that stretch until 2025 or 2030, while others are preparing longer-term strategies to decarbonize their economies.

Developing nations are currently the front-runners in preparations to revise plans for combatting the climate crisis over the next decade by 2020. At least 112 nations, representing 53 percent of global GHG emissions, have signaled this intent. Most global growth – in terms of population, economies and urbanisation – will take place in developing nations in coming decades, making it vital for policy makers to define cleaner pathways to limit GHGs.

More industrialized nations, meanwhile, are among the 53 countries currently working on Long-Term Strategies (LTS) to submit by the end of 2020 that describe the phasing out of GHGs from their economies by the second half of the century.

These strategies include mapping out radical shifts away from fossil fuels to cleaner energies such as solar and wind power – one step considered essential for delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Perhaps tellingly, more than 90 developing nations are also at various stages of preparing National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), which highlight climate risks and promote resilient development by identifying adaptation strategies and investments that are critical for safeguarding climate-vulnerable sectors and communities. Thirteen countries have already formally submitted NAPs.

Climate action plans known as “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDCs) are the backbone of the Paris Agreement.

Almost all parties - 184 out of 197 - have already submitted their first plans, which typically set goals to curb GHG emissions by 2025 or 2030 and may also include measures to make economies and populations more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

A key principle in the Paris Agreement is that nations will toughen their NDCs every five years to ratchet up the fight against global warming. A first opportunity to do so will be in 2020.

Of the 112 nations revising their climate plans, 75 are leading by example. Almost all of them are developing nations, including many of the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. They wish to “enhance” the ambition of their current plans – either by curbing GHG emissions, or making their societies more resilient to the worsening impacts of climate change, or both. Collectively, they represent 37 percent of global GHG emissions.

The remaining 37 nations, representing 16 percent of global GHG emissions, intend to “update” their existing plans with new data, information and/or assumptions. Through this process, however, opportunities for bolder action might emerge – for example, renewable energy technology costs have fallen dramatically since 2015 and may now offer an opportunity for ambition.

And there is ample opportunity for other countries to step up ambition in the weeks and months ahead because only 14 nations have indicated they do not intend to revise their current plans. It is also recognized that some nations had already set themselves very ambitious goals in 2015 and therefore may find it harder to do so again. Also, many developing nations want to do more but need finance to match their ambitions.

Significantly, the final outcome from 71 countries representing 21 percent of global GHG emissions – including most developed nations – is unclear. Forty-one of these countries are still deciding how they intend to approach their NDC revisions and 10 did not provide any information on their intentions. The remaining 20 countries intend to submit revised NDCs but are still seeking the means to do so. At a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Japan in June 2019, leaders agreed that “by 2020 we aim to communicate, update or maintain our NDCs, taking into account that further global efforts are needed.”

This is important because the 2015 Paris Agreement says developed countries should “continue to take the lead with economy-wide, absolute emission reduction targets.”

While climate action has accelerated since Paris, it still falls far short of an unprecedented transformation needed to limit impacts of climate change. Already at record highs, GHG emissions are set to keep rising in the coming decade on current trends. So far, temperatures are already up about 1.0°C from pre-industrial times and the last four years were the warmest on record – including July 2019, which was the hottest month of all.

And there are ever starker signs of harm caused by climate change. Coral reefs are dying, Arctic sea ice is shrinking, and sea levels are rising, while droughts, floods, and hurricanes grow more severe.

The Climate Action Summit in New York City on 23 September, championed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, therefore provides a key opportunity for nations to announce bold new plans to address climate change through mitigation and adaptation and build on the gathering momentum. Guterres wants governments to halt the rise in emissions by 2020, and to come to the Summit with pledges consistent with reducing global GHG emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and then to net zero by 2050 to get on track for the 1.5°C Paris goal. He is urging countries to halt subsidies for fossil fuels, to build no coal-fired power plants after 2020, and to put a price on carbon emissions.

The existing NDCs set the world on track for a rise in emissions of about 10.7 percent above 2016 levels by 2030, according to UNFCCC analysis. That is starkly at odds with the UN Secretary-General’s call for deep cuts. Among further worrying trends, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions grew 1.7 percent in 2018 from 2017, the highest rate of growth since 2013. The IEA also found that renewable energies around the world only added as much net capacity in 2018 as they did in 2017, an unexpected stalling after two decades of growth.

The most critical factor limiting raised ambition in developing countries is access to or availability of finance, according to the joint UNDP/UNFCCC analysis.

Political will and engaged citizens are also key. Global climate-related finance flows increased by 17 percent in the period 2015-2016, compared to 2013-2014, reaching $681 billion in 2016. That is still well short of the needs for a cleaner and more sustainable future. And many developing nations say their NDCs are conditional on finance.

The Paris Agreement also invited countries, again by 2020, to describe longterm plans to increase resilience and achieve net-zero GHG emissions from their economies in coming decades. So far, 12 nations have shared the LTS formally with the UNFCCC, including major industrial emitters such as the US, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and Mexico, as well as highly vulnerable developing countries such as Fiji and the Marshall Islands that seek to promote ambition.

One promising signal is that 97 more nations have indicated that they are also planning for carbon neutrality. Fifty-three countries, including many in the Group of 20, are currently preparing LTS, while 44 more have plans to do so. When coupled with the 12 that have already completed this task, these 109 nations cover 86 percent of global GHG emissions. About 19 of these nations, and othe 65 non-state actors that have registered 259 LTS-related actions on the UNFCCC's NAZCA site, are at the forefront on ambition because they are taking the bold step to pursue net-zero CO2 emissions even earlier than 2050.

The joint analysis also revealed that governments increasingly recognise that climate is inseparable from wider societal goals to eradicate poverty and hunger and reduce inequality by 2030. Almost 90 countries plan to make stronger links with sustainable development in their revised climate plans, while at least 67 countries intend to include considerations about gender equality and women’s empowerment -- recognizing the vital roles that women can play in combating the impacts of climate change and helping to reduce GHG emissions.

In another essential step to help unlock ambition, developing country governments are making significant progress to strengthen systems and put in place the required NDC architecture needed for successful implementation. Progress includes mechanisms to improve coordination between ministries, improved regulatory and legal frameworks, mainstreaming of NDC target, and strengthened systems for monitoring and reporting of NDC progress. And around the world, climate policies, traditionally overseen by environment ministries, are getting higher priority. They are now overseen by the cabinet or the office of the prime minister or president in about one in three nations.

The top challenges identified for NDC implementation were financing, reliable information and data, and better linkages between climate targets and existing policies, strategies, plans and budgets.

Since 2015, progress on climate action has also been widening across society to involve the private sector, cities, regions, investors, civil society and other stakeholders in finding solutions to climate change. Lack of awareness about climate change and unreliable data were identified as the main bottlenecks for mobilizing society identified in developing countries. However, a growing youth climate movement that includes millions of children in protests, inspired by teen activists such as Greta Thunberg and Jamie Margolin, is now adding pressure for action in 2020 by demanding system change from world leaders and more accountability from carbon-intensive industries. This key constituency, known as “Generation Z”, will bear the brunt of climate impacts. On current trends, someone born today risks spending their old age in a world that is 3°C warmer than pre-industrial times – twice the toughest ceiling of 1.5°C set by governments in 2015 in Paris.

For this reason, 2020 is emerging as a critical year for galvanising support from across all of society for bolder climate action so that greater ambition is locked in as quickly as possible. In order to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, decisions need to be taken and enacted within the next two years.