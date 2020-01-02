02 Jan 2020

Natural Disasters in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2000-2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.42 MB)

Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is the second most disaster-prone region in the world 152 million affected by 1,205 disasters (2000-2019)

548 FLOODS: - Floods are the most common disaster in the region.
- Brazil ranks among the top 15 countries in the world with the greatest population exposed to river flood risk.
- On 12 occasions since 2000, floods in the region have caused more than US$1 billion dollars in total damages.

330 STORMS: - An average of 17 hurricanes per year and 23 Category 5 hurricanes (2000-2019).
- The 2017 hurricane season is the third worst on record in terms of number of disasters and countries affected as well as the magnitude of damage.
- In 2019, Hurricane Dorian became the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record to directly impact a landmass.

75 EARTHQUAKES: - 25 per cent of earthquakes magnitude 8.0 or higher have occurred in South America Since 2000, there have been 20 magnitude-7.0 or greater earthquakes in the region - The 2010 Haiti earthquake ranks among the top 10 deadliest earthquakes in human history.

74 DROUGHTS: - Drought is the disaster which affects the highest number of people in the region.
Crop yield reductions of 50-75 per cent in central and eastern Guatemala, southern Honduras, eastern El Salvador and parts of Nicaragua.
- In these countries (known as the Dry Corridor), 8 out of 10 households in the communities most affected by drought resort to crisis coping mechanisms.

66 LANDSLIDES

24 WILDFIRES

50 EXTREME TEMPERATURE

38 VOLCANIC EVENTS

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.