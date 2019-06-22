Natural Disasters in 2018

Executive Summary

In 2018, there were 315 natural disaster events recorded with 11,804 deaths, over 68 million people affected, and US$131.7 billion in economic losses across the world. The burden was not shared equally as Asia suffered the highest impact and accounted for 45% of disaster events, 80% of deaths, and 76% of people affected. Globally, Indonesia recorded nearly half the total deaths (47%), while India recorded the highest number of people affected (35%). Earthquakes were the deadliest type of disaster accounting for 45% of deaths, followed by flooding at 24%. Flooding affected the highest number of people, accounting for 50% of the total affected, followed by storms which accounted for 28%.

Given Asia’s large land mass, higher population relative to other continents, and multiple hazard risks, the results are not surprising.