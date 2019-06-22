22 Jun 2019

Natural Disasters in 2018

Report
from Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters, US Agency for International Development
Published on 21 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1001.15 KB)

Executive Summary

In 2018, there were 315 natural disaster events recorded with 11,804 deaths, over 68 million people affected, and US$131.7 billion in economic losses across the world. The burden was not shared equally as Asia suffered the highest impact and accounted for 45% of disaster events, 80% of deaths, and 76% of people affected. Globally, Indonesia recorded nearly half the total deaths (47%), while India recorded the highest number of people affected (35%). Earthquakes were the deadliest type of disaster accounting for 45% of deaths, followed by flooding at 24%. Flooding affected the highest number of people, accounting for 50% of the total affected, followed by storms which accounted for 28%.

Given Asia’s large land mass, higher population relative to other continents, and multiple hazard risks, the results are not surprising.

